Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in WABCO were worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in WABCO by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in WABCO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WABCO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in WABCO by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WBC opened at $136.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.64 and its 200 day moving average is $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.20 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, ValuEngine cut WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

