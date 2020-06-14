Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $14.09 Million Holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.10% of GRIFOLS S A/S worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 248.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 70,716 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 33.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $19.22 on Friday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products Co
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products Co
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in WABCO Holdings Inc.
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in WABCO Holdings Inc.
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $14.09 Million Holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $14.09 Million Holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 9,075 AZZ Inc
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 9,075 AZZ Inc
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,640 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc.
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,640 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc.
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report