Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,640 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,437,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,605,000 after purchasing an additional 49,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $107.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.87. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

