Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $294,000 in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 70,716 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,526 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 149,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRFS. Citigroup cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

GRIFOLS S A/S Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products Co
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products Co
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in WABCO Holdings Inc.
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in WABCO Holdings Inc.
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $14.09 Million Holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S
Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $14.09 Million Holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 9,075 AZZ Inc
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 9,075 AZZ Inc
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,640 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc.
Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,640 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc.
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report