Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $294,000 in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 70,716 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,526 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 149,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRFS. Citigroup cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

