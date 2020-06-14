Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,007,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,939,000 after buying an additional 1,189,956 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2,986.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 560,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 542,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,775,000 after buying an additional 407,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2,545.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 412,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.23, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.78. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

