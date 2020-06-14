275,481 Shares in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 275,481 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of SM Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 4,547,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,102.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,653,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 977,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

NYSE SM opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 5.69. SM Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.51 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

