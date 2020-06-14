Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 999,112 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,577,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,612 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 44,645,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,071 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,536,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,148,000 after purchasing an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $200,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 265.82 and a beta of 1.07. Vale SA has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale SA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. ValuEngine cut Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

