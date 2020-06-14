Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $26,304.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at $447,064.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $448.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.93. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.13. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

