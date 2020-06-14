Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.