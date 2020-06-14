Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $277,000 in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of TrueCar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRUE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,729,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,377 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 6,111.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,664,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,371,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,782,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 774,995 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. TrueCar Inc has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $310.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $83.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. TrueCar’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TrueCar Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRUE. B. Riley raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TrueCar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

