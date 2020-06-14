Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 3,700 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of -0.06. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCO shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

