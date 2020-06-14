UBS Group Increases GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $12.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GAP from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

GAP stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GAP will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 875,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,059,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GAP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,962,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,383,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

