GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPS. TheStreet cut GAP from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra reduced their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners raised their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

GAP stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. GAP has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.46.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GAP will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in GAP by 625.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,274,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,054,000 after buying an additional 2,823,615 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GAP by 237.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 13.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 436,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,133 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

