AI Powered International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIIQ) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of AI Powered International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIIQ) shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $24.92, 583 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54.

