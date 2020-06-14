FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $62,000 Investment in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cabot Microelectronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $93,904,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 31.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,029,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 225,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,501,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $137.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $169.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

