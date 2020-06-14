9,400 Shares in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLD. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

