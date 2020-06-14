AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 656,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 46,490 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 134,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,796,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,117,000 after buying an additional 4,988,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

