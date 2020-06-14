AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,048,000 after buying an additional 99,525 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Compass Point cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:AUB opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.75 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $301,280 over the last 90 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

