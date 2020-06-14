AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sleep Number worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sleep Number by 11.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sleep Number by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Sleep Number by 60.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sleep Number by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48,169 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.20. Sleep Number Corp has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $61.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

