AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,844 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in CVB Financial by 334.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 102.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.67. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

