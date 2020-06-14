AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 154,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 152.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 760,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 459,158 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,608.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 484,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 456,247 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,203,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 22.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. Cameco Corp has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

