AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Etsy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Etsy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Etsy from $53.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

ETSY opened at $79.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $88.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $3,016,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,267,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $53,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,061 shares of company stock worth $16,391,001. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

