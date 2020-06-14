Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Stock Holdings Lessened by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EV. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Eaton Vance by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 118,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Eaton Vance by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. Eaton Vance’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

