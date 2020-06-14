Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Position Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 205.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vericel worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCEL opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $608.54 million, a PE ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vericel Corp has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

