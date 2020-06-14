US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of US Concrete worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USCR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. US Concrete Inc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.41.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.56. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. US Concrete’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

USCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on US Concrete from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

