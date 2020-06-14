Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,588,000 after acquiring an additional 183,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,422,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 168,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $75.18 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.53% and a negative return on equity of 430.51%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICPT. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.06.

In related news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 595,817 shares of company stock worth $50,405,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

