AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,502 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,531,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ opened at $25.89 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

