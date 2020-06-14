AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,609,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

PNFP stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.