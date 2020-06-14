AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 83.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 22.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $113.93. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.87 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

