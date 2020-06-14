AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,330 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in AON by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in AON by 12.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 14.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $761,100. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $181.95 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

