AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 18,919 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,919 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 17,500 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $122,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Blake Baird bought 5,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at $322,073.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 95,442 shares of company stock valued at $766,729. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SHO opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

