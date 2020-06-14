Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $991.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $966.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $837.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,087.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,823 shares of company stock worth $22,198,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $878.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

