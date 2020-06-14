AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 25,446 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,446 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at $670,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.