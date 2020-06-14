7,316 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. ValuEngine raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $68.06 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $203,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $1,942,395. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

