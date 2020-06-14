AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,698,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,195,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $214.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.88. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

