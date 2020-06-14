AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 7,255 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 84.58% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 948,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Paulson purchased 2,041,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,411,974.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,618,309 shares of company stock worth $79,509,247. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

