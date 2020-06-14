AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,600 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 147,922 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,360,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after acquiring an additional 284,546 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,326,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after acquiring an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,233,000 after acquiring an additional 122,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $56,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,454.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,556.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,595. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

