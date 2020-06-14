AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 65.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCOI opened at $74.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.17.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.89%.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $150,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,280.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,920 shares of company stock worth $611,618 in the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

