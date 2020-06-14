AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. William Blair upgraded ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upgraded ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ABM Industries from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

