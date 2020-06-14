AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,990 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 136.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after buying an additional 1,316,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after purchasing an additional 750,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,312,000 after purchasing an additional 641,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.61.

CMA opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.