AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $556,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 59.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 39,324 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.