AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James D. Standen acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.59. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

