AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.95.

EL opened at $191.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.97 and its 200-day moving average is $188.99.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

