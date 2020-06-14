Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTG. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

MTG stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

