Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $947,000 Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teradata were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,234,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,827,000 after acquiring an additional 243,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,107,000 after acquiring an additional 538,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teradata by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106,180 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Teradata by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,209,000 after acquiring an additional 362,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TDC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

