Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 13,590 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Corelogic by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corelogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corelogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corelogic by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLGX opened at $46.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Corelogic Inc has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Corelogic from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens upgraded Corelogic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,493,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $162,849.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,932 shares of company stock valued at $774,110. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

