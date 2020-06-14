Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 71.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $82,281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 97,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $127.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.25.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $6,338,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,351,859 shares in the company, valued at $285,774,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $5,412,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,938.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,623 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,817. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

