BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,036 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 103.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

