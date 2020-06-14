Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 31,830 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,830 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wendys were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Wendys by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. Wendys Co has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research reduced their price target on shares of Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

In other Wendys news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

