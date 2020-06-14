BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Targa Resources worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRGP opened at $19.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

